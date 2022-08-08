Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $99.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00123773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00281053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000134 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,650,625 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,411,703 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

