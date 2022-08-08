Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.81. 586,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,522,078. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $198.45. The company has a market cap of $240.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

