Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

