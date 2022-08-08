Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €235.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($242.27) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €211.00 ($217.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($275.26) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Allianz Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €201.56. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($213.20).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

