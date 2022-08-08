AllSafe Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 26% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $43,703.85 and $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

