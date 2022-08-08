Alphr finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,644.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $30,881.36 and approximately $25,644.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.01886281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014739 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
