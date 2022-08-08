Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) recently:

8/7/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 16.2 %

AAMC traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.40. 94,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

