Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.28. 120,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,397,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

