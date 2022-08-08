Altura (ALU) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.48 Million

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $822,952.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 295.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.38 or 0.02316533 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014411 BTC.
Altura Coin Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
