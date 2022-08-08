Altura Price Reaches $0.0269 on Exchanges (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Altura has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Altura has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.
Altura Coin Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.