Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $738.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,614 shares of company stock valued at $572,008 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

