AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

AMC Networks Trading Down 12.7 %

AMCX stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 551,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,627. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AMC Networks

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

