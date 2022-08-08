American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Express by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Express by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,303. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.