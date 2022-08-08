American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,303. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

