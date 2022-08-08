American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.