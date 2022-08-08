American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.54-$1.58 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

