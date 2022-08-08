American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.54-$1.58 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 3,215,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

