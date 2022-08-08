American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

