American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1,325.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.39. 9,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.37. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.