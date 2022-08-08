AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $141.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.