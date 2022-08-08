AMO Coin Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $335,624.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

