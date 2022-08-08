Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 8th (ACA, ACAD, ADNT, ADTN, AFX, AGL, ALB, ALHC, ALL, ALV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 8th:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price raised by Stephens from $65.00 to $70.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €195.00 ($201.03) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($160.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $368.00 to $440.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €267.00 ($275.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €235.00 ($242.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market underperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $295.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $61.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $80.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target raised by Stephens from $20.00 to $26.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $53.00 to $45.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target cut by Stephens from $72.00 to $64.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $329.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $319.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $13.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €47.00 ($48.45) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €67.50 ($69.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $68.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $42.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($76.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $321.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $485.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $286.00 to $295.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €57.95 ($59.74) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $77.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $42.50.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $345.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $421.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €34.00 ($35.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,175 ($14.40) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 940 ($11.52). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 650 ($7.96). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $425.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €447.00 ($460.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price increased by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $420.00.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 80 ($0.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.80 ($14.23) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $66.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,890 ($108.93) to GBX 9,500 ($116.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $66.00 to $64.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $52.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $377.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 210 ($2.57). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $106.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $105.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €83.00 ($85.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.75 to $15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $273.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $120.00 to $118.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 574 ($7.03) to GBX 634 ($7.77). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $139.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €36.00 ($37.11) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $419.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $24.00.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.18 ($8.43) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($103.09) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $143.00 to $146.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €105.00 ($108.25) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $290.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $115.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €12.90 ($13.30) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $245.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $56.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $253.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $55.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 550 ($6.74). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $106.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 950 ($11.64). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.44) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $18.75 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

