Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DHT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

