Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $313.63

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average is $306.72. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.