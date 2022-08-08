Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$180.09

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$180.09.

WSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$156.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

