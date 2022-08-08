Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.2 %

AND stock opened at C$49.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.50.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

