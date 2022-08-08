Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Capitalization of $133.64 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00029745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $133.64 million and $946,081.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $558.38 or 0.02316533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014411 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

