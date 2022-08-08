Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $459,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.26. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,708. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

