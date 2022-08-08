Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. 5,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,708. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

