Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,910,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,453,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Applied Materials by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $108.65 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

