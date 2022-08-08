Arcona (ARCONA) One Day Volume Tops $13,450.00

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Arcona coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcona has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $13,450.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcona has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
Arcona Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
