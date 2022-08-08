Arcona (ARCONA) One Day Volume Tops $13,450.00

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Arcona coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcona has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $13,450.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcona has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcona alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Arcona Profile

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcona

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcona should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcona using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcona and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.