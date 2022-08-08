Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aris Water Solutions traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. 28,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 339,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

