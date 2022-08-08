Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.72. 332,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,600. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $118,881.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.