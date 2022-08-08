Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORTGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

AORT stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $851.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.38. Artivion has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80.

Artivion (NYSE:AORTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

