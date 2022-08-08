Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0019 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $307,687.36 and approximately $11,910.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

