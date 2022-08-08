Assemble Protocol (ASM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.11 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.18 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00131424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00068553 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.