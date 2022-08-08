AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.72%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

