Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.43

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $18,654.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.17 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

