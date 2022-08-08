AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.00. 43,194,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,657,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

