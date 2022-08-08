AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.00. 43,194,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,657,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AT&T (NYSE:T)

