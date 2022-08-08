Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.47 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $309.88 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

