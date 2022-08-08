Augur Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.95 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00037648 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132310 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035906 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00069345 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
REP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
