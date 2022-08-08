Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.