Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.07. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

