Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after buying an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 603,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,196. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $81.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.

