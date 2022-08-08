AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 615,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

