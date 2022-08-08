Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) vs. Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Financial Comparison

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aware and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.85 million 2.61 -$5.82 million ($0.25) -8.12 Tenable $541.13 million 8.79 -$46.68 million ($0.72) -59.75

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aware has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.1% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aware and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenable 0 0 16 0 3.00

Aware currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $56.87, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Aware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -31.58% -13.16% -11.40% Tenable -12.97% -33.54% -5.99%

Summary

Tenable beats Aware on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP, a biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides biometric face and voice analysis for liveness-verification, and document validation; and Fortress Identity Biometric Authenticator and Onboarding Authentication Platform, which offers multi-factor authentication through passive and active biometrics for multiple modalities, including voice, fingerprint, face, and behavior to enable online onboarding and identity proofing. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enroll, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

