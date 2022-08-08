Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Tops $158.06 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.59 or 0.00077735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $158.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,594,082 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

