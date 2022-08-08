AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.56 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AXTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,143. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. State Street Corp increased its position in AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

