AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stephens

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

AZEK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. 21,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,871,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

