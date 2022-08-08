Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $500.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.30 and a 200-day moving average of $503.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $15,196,656. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.80.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.